WATLING, Alec:
In Wellington on February 17, 2019. Soulmate of Robyn. Dearly beloved Dad of Claire & Mark, Christina & Tim, and the late Scott. Adored Grandad of Cora-Mae, Amelie-Rose, and Bonnie. Loved by so many here in New Zealand, and in the UK.
Forever young
A service to celebrate Alec's life will be held at the Lychgate Chapel, corner of Willis and Aro Streets, Wellington, on Wednesday February 20, 2019, at 11.00am followed by private cremation.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385-0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019