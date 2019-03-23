WARREN,
Albert Edward (Bert):
Born London June 1934. Died peacefully in Wellington on Thursday, 21 March 2019. Dearly loved father of Tim, Graham and Lloyd, and father-in-law of Suzy, Joanne and Delwyn. Loved Grandad of Peter and Hannah; Jordan, and great-Grandad of Drake. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Tom (dec) and Vivian (London), and uncle of Martin and Belinda (London). A celebration of Bert's life will be held at the Lychgate Chapel, corner Willis and Aro Streets, Wellington (parking entrance off Aro Street), on Tuesday, 26 March at 12.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages can be sent to The Warren Family, C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
"Go the Spurs!"
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 23, 2019