JACKSON, Albert (Al):
Passed away suddenly at home on the 6th June 2019. Deeply loved husband and soul mate of Sue Evans-Scott. Much loved Poppy of Carter Fitzsimons. Much loved step-dad of Hannah, Jake, and Mel Evans-Scott.
You left us too soon and our hearts are breaking. We will miss you so much.
Messages to 'the Jackson & Evans-Scott families' may be placed in Al's tribute book above or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. The celebration of Al's life will be held at The Pines, The Esplanade, Houghton Bay on Wednesday 12 June at 2pm, thereafter private cremation. Bring your lightsaber!
Published in Dominion Post on June 10, 2019