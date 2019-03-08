GLEESON,
Albert Desmond (Des):
Late of Levin (formerly of Dannevirke). Passed away peacefully on 6 March 2019, aged 94 years. Loving husband of Josephine. Loved father of Chris, Kay and Philip, and loved grandfather of Cushla, Bronwyn, Miles, Louise, and Michael, and great-grandfather of Braydin, Shani, Jaiden. A celebration of Des' life will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Tuesday 12 March at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 8, 2019