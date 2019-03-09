FLEET,
Albert George (Albie):
On 7 March 2019, at Wairarapa Village, Masterton, aged 86. Dearly loved husband of the late Olive. Much loved father and father-in-law of Cheryl Trass and Robert O'Kane, Debbie and Darren Buckley, Terry and Val, Linda and Rodney McLachlan, Brent and Sue, Kim and Barry Price. Loved Grandad of Nick, Brendon, Tim, Joshua, Dayna, Matthew, Michael, Rhys, Mark, Ryan and their families. A much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A service to celebrate Albie's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Wednesday 13th March, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Bring your best yarns. The family wish to thank the caring staff of Wairarapa Village and the Parkinson's Society.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 9, 2019