After a short illness Alastair passed peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday 7th April 2019, aged 71 years. Most dearly loved husband of Lynnette, father and father-in-law of Bill and Lynnette, Nigel and Pip, Chris and Diana. Very much loved grandad of all his grandchildren Max, Hugo, Amelia, Ruby, Evie, Ingrid, Charlie and Lauchlan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Patricia Roy, Elaine and Colin Scurr, the late Evelyn and Murray Taylor, the late Dorothy Southby, Colin Southby, Russell and Jan Beer, Shirley Smith. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service celebrating the life of Alastair will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Thursday 11th April at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance, Timaru, would gratefully be accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to: 56 Foley Road, RD5, Timaru.







Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 9, 2019

