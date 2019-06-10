TOPHAM, Alan Raine: OBE

Born May 28, 1930. Passed away on June 5, 2019, 89 years. Husband of Betty for 64 years. Father of Geoff, Brian, and Martin. Father-in- law of Debi and Stacey. Poppa of Sean, Greer, Jordan, Rhys, and Amy. A wonderful man loved by many. He earned the respect of all who worked, played and shared his 89 years. Mr Crown Lynn, Auckland Philharmonia, Export Institute of NZ, businessman, yachting, golfing and family man. Thank you to the staff of Northbridge for all the love and care of Alan. A service to celebrate his life is to be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Killarney Street, Takapuna, Auckland, on Thursday, June 13, at 3.00pm, followed by private cremation.





