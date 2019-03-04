POLLOCK, Alan John:
On March 2, 2019, peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice. Loving husband of Brigie and the late Bev. Loved father and father-in-law of Debbie & Pete Jolly (Tarras), and Liz (Gladstone). Adored grandad of Lizzie, Ben (dec) & Queralt, and great-grandfather of Isabella and Grace. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or made via www.marypotter.org.nz. A service for Alan will be held in the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 3.30pm; followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Pollock family" c/o 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 4, 2019