On April 18, 2019, peacefully at Wairarapa Village, Masterton, surrounded by family, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Nola. Very much loved Dad of Debra and Tom Wilson, Catherine Butters and Janson Gardner, Jackie and Peter Rimene. Cherished Poppa of Tracey and Steven. A brave hearty soul who fought for as long as he could. He will be sadly and dearly missed. Thankyou to the staff at Wairarapa Village for making Dad's last days as comfortable as possible. Messages may be posted to C Butters C/- PO Box 460, Masterton. A service for Alan will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton, on Tuesday, April 23, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Riverside Park Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 20, 2019