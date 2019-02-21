LINTS, Alan Bruce:

Born 7 July 1934, died 19 February 2019, in his 85th year. With deep sadness we say farewell to a much loved husband and best friend of June. Adored father of Alan and Jackie, Gillian and Luke, and Duncan and Lorelle. Treasured Poppa of Chloe, Sam, Helen and Ivan, Elizabeth, Reuben, Fran and Jessica. Alan passed away peacefully surrounded by family. We thank our wonderful Whanganui Hospital for their care, love and respect. Donations to the Whanganui Hospital, towards art work for the children's ward in memory of Alan's lifelong contribution to children's education would be appreciated and may be placed in the chapel atrium. Come celebrate his life with us in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Whanganui, on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1.30pm.





