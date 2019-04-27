KEW, Alan:
Passed away on 21st April 2019, aged 76. Dearly loved husband of Aby/Annabeth (dec). Cherished Dad to Bonnie, Roz (dec), and Charles Kew (dec). Special grandfather to Bess Kew.
A policeman, teacher, tramper, and global cycle tourist.
Please join Alan for a final beer at the Southern Cross, Abel Smith Street, on Sunday 5th May, from 2 - 4pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Tararua Tramping Club. Messages can be sent to Bonnie Kew, c/- 306 Willis St, Wellington 6011.
