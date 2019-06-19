COTTERILL, Alan Edwin:
On Wednesday 12 June 2019, at Acacia Park, Omokoroa, aged 89 years. Loved husband of the late Margaret, loved father of Brian, grandfather of Emma and Jeremy. Brother and brother-in-law of Elaine and Gordon Gravatt, and uncle to all his nephews and nieces. Grateful thanks for the care and love from the staff at Acacia Park. A service for Alan will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, on Monday 24 June at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred posted to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 164, Tauranga. Communication to the Cotterill Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Dominion Post on June 19, 2019