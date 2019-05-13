Alan CAMMOCK

CAMMOCK, Alan Roland:
Unexpectedly taken on May 11, 2019, aged 70 years. Loved son to Maurice and Daphne (both deceased), and brother to Valerie. Cherished husband of Liz Seymour. Much loved father and father-in-law to Garry and Jessie, Mark and Janeen. Awesome Pop to Jessica, Sophie, Khloe and Harper. Very much loved by Liz's children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance may be left at the service, and would be appreciated. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Alan's life in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private burial. Messages to the Cammock Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on May 13, 2019
