Air Marshal Carey William:

CNZM, AFC. Retired Chief NZ Defence 1999-2001.

His daughter Jacqui was with him when he died peacefully on May 10th 2019, he was 76. Dearly loved husband of the late Denyce whose support made his military career and strong family possible. Loved and admired father who showed his children the world was to be explored; Jacqui (Wellington and Martha's Vineyard), David (California), and Kathryn (London), and father-in-law to Seth, and Matthew. Much loved grandfather of Charlie, Oskar, Silas, Wilder, Matilda, Millicent, Freddie, and Lottie. Loved brother to Garth and his wife Leslie. Carey is a treasured elder of the Air Force family who will be missed but remembered as a man of integrity, grit, honour, and a legendary raconteur. In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinson's New Zealand, PO Box 10-067, Manner Street, Wellington. Messages to "the Adamson family" may be placed in Carey's tribute book at







A formal military funeral to celebrate the life of Air Marshal; Carey Adamson will be held at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, Molesworth Street, Thorndon, on Monday, May 27th 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Published in Dominion Post from May 16 to May 21, 2019

