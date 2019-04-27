McDONALD, Aileen:
Peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Eldon Lodge, Paraparaumu. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Athol. Loved mother of Trevor & Kelly, Heather, Elaine & Ray, Ian & Michelle. Dearly loved Nana of Sarah, Erica, Laura, Robbie, Sian, Simon, and Rebecca. Great-Nana of Reuben, Lucia. Loved sister of Peggy, the late Doris, Edna, Janice and families. Friend to Jahn. All messages to the McDonald family, C/O PO Box 119 Paraparaumu 5254. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Aileen's life will be held in Saint Marks Church, Rosetta Road, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday 30th April at 11.30am, followed by private cremation.
