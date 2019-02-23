ELLIOTT, Aileen:
On February 20, 2019, peacefully at Lansdowne Court Masterton, in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Graeme. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and the late Clive Knott (England), Stephen and Marilyn (Masterton), Mark and Sheryn (Masterton). Loved Grandma of Andrew and Martin; Matthew, Kate, Amanda, and Megan; Cameron, Nathan and Caitlin. Great-grandma of James, Louis, Agnes, Joseph and Hazel. Loved sister of Don Tapping (Masterton), and the late Phil, Harry and Bessie. A Service to celebrate Aileen's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Wednesday, February 27 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the family, and donations to Parkinson's Wairarapa in Aileen's memory may be sent to PO Box 2055, Masterton.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 23, 2019