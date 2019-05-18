HOWARD, Aiden Louise:
Aidie, Miss Howard,
Senorita, My Lady
On Wednesday 15th May 2019, died peacefully after a short illness at her home at Argo Trust. Aged 45 years. Treasured and adored special daughter of Colleen and Julian. Fondly loved sister and sister-in-law to Damian and Quan and aunty to David (London). Admired by her aunties, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. Aiden lived a full happy and carefree life with her disabilities and experienced all lifes wonders with her loving, caring and energetic caregivers. Special thanks to all the wonderful friends and flatmates at Argo Trust (Aiden's other home and family), Dr Clare O'Brien, Wellington Hospital, Mary Potter Hospice, in earlier years Kapi Mana school, Puketiro, Porirua primary and Mana college. A funeral service for Aiden will be held in St Theresa's Catholic Church, James Street, Plimmerton, at 11.00am, on Wednesday 22nd May 2019, followed by refreshments and story telling at Mana Cruising Club, Pascoe Ave, Mana. A brief Vigil Service will be held at 6.00pm, on Tuesday 21st May, in the same Church. In lieu of flowers donations to Riding For The Disabled would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on May 18, 2019