Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aiden HOWARD. View Sign Service Information Gee and Hickton - Porirua 6 Norrie Street, North City Porirua , Wellington 042375332 Death Notice



Aidie, Miss Howard,

Senorita, My Lady

On Wednesday 15th May 2019, died peacefully after a short illness at her home at Argo Trust. Aged 45 years. Treasured and adored special daughter of Colleen and Julian. Fondly loved sister and sister-in-law to Damian and Quan and aunty to David (London). Admired by her aunties, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. Aiden lived a full happy and carefree life with her disabilities and experienced all lifes wonders with her loving, caring and energetic caregivers. Special thanks to all the wonderful friends and flatmates at Argo Trust (Aiden's other home and family), Dr Clare O'Brien, Wellington Hospital, Mary Potter Hospice, in earlier years Kapi Mana school, Puketiro, Porirua primary and Mana college. A funeral service for Aiden will be held in St Theresa's Catholic Church, James Street, Plimmerton, at 11.00am, on Wednesday 22nd May 2019, followed by refreshments and story telling at Mana Cruising Club, Pascoe Ave, Mana. A brief Vigil Service will be held at 6.00pm, on Tuesday 21st May, in the same Church. In lieu of flowers donations to Riding For The Disabled would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

Gee & Hickton - Porirua

www.geeandhickton.co.nz

Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ



HOWARD, Aiden Louise:Aidie, Miss Howard,Senorita, My LadyOn Wednesday 15th May 2019, died peacefully after a short illness at her home at Argo Trust. Aged 45 years. Treasured and adored special daughter of Colleen and Julian. Fondly loved sister and sister-in-law to Damian and Quan and aunty to David (London). Admired by her aunties, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. Aiden lived a full happy and carefree life with her disabilities and experienced all lifes wonders with her loving, caring and energetic caregivers. Special thanks to all the wonderful friends and flatmates at Argo Trust (Aiden's other home and family), Dr Clare O'Brien, Wellington Hospital, Mary Potter Hospice, in earlier years Kapi Mana school, Puketiro, Porirua primary and Mana college. A funeral service for Aiden will be held in St Theresa's Catholic Church, James Street, Plimmerton, at 11.00am, on Wednesday 22nd May 2019, followed by refreshments and story telling at Mana Cruising Club, Pascoe Ave, Mana. A brief Vigil Service will be held at 6.00pm, on Tuesday 21st May, in the same Church. In lieu of flowers donations to Riding For The Disabled would be appreciated and may be left at the service.Gee & Hickton - PoriruaTel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ Published in Dominion Post on May 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers