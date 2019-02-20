VERMY, Adrian (Aad):
Passed away peacefully on the 16th February 2019, in Masterton, aged 89 years. Much loved husband of the late Adriana (Jane). Loved dad of Bill and Rob, loved Grandad of Jason and Ben, Kate, Rose and Grace. Loved Great Grandad of Isabella and Emily (Australia). A service for Adrian will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road Carterton, on Monday 25th February 2019 at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Vermy family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or may be left on Adrian's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 20, 2019