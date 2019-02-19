STACHNIK, Adam Marion:

On 17th February 2019, Adam peacefully caught the last breeze and sailed away on his final voyage, with his wife and sons by his side. Dearly loved husband of his wife and First Mate Debz, beloved father of Leo and Issac, much loved brother of 6 siblings, many friends and good mates. As per Adam's wishes a private cremation has taken place in Taupo. A celebration of Adam's life will be held at The Lake Taupo Yacht Club on Tuesday 26th February 2019, at 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice, PO Box 950 Taupo, would be appreciated or may be left at the celebration venue. All communications with Adam's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo.

