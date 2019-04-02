KIRK, Ada Winifred (Win):
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ada KIRK.
895704, Cpl, RAF Airwoman, WWII. Peacefully at Duart Retirement Home on March 30, 2019. In her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late William Walter (Wally). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Leontine Baillie (Australia), Trudy, Josephine and Keith Winkley, Wilhelmina Salisbury, Simon and Jenny, Serena and John Kani. Loved "Granny" of her 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A service for Win will be held at St Mary's Church, St Mary's Rd, Waipukurau, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St Mary's Parish Restoration Fund would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to:- C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242.
C.H.B. Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 2, 2019