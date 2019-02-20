Aaron MANE

MANE, Aaron Russell:
After a long and courageous fight, Aaron peacefully passed away on the morning of February 18th, 2019 at H.B. Regional Hospital, aged 54 years. Beloved son of Hoki and Pohau. Cherished brother to Hilda, Linda and Paul. Much loved uncle, great-uncle and treasured friend to so many. Aaron will be resting at his home until the celebration of his life which will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Friday, February 22nd, 2019 at 2:00pm. Private cremation will follow. Tributes can be left online at www.tlas.co.nz or sent, to the Mane family c/o PO Box 8424, Havelock North, 4157.

