WARDS,
A. Ross. The Rev. Dr:
On Wednesday 6 June 2019, peacefully after a long illness at Harbourview Hospital. Aged 77 years. Beloved husband and soul companion for 51 years of Lynda. Loved father of Alice, and the late Christopher, and Grandad of Antonia. Loved brother of Marilyn, Barbara and their families. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington 6242, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service to celebrate Ross' life will be held in Saint Paul's Anglican Church, Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 12 June at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
FDANZ-NZIFH
04 298-5168
Published in Dominion Post from June 7 to June 8, 2019